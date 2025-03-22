AT has since apologised.

An Auckland Transport worker told Christie to stop playing. Photo / @jonchristie

The video shows Christie politely stopping, but the musician later posted a video of the encounter to his social media accounts and said he was “so sick” of not being able to play.

“Why install a public piano if you don’t want people to play it?” he asked.

Christie told the Herald he understood AT preferred that people would not play during rush hour in case it distracted from live announcements inside the station, but he believed his 2pm performance should have been allowed.

He said he had previously played the instrument, and whether he was allowed to play seemed arbitrary and up to the individual staffers working.

Christie alleged he had been asked to stop in the past by the worker in the video and knew the game was up when the man started staring at him as he tickled the ivories.

Auckland musician Jon Christie, who often performs for free using public pianos.

Christie, who has played the piano since he was a young child, said he had played at many public pianos and knew how to match his playing to the time and venue and become “background noise” if necessary.

He said he did not ask for tips and instead just played for the love of it after returning to the instrument as a young man.

Christie said he was classically trained as a child but pressure from his family killed his love for the music, and he only returned to it later as a respite from stress.

He said he was speaking up because he did not want the experience to happen to another musician, particularly someone younger who might have their confidence knocked by being told to stop.

He also pointed out the piano is an expensive instrument to get into and keyboards are not always an easy alternative to cart around, so public pianos offer young pianists an opportunity to test their skills on a live audience.

“I’ve heard stories where people will stop playing completely,” Christie said.

“Because maybe that’s the one time they finally left the house and played with someone in public, and then they get that response.

“It would crush people.”

The video of the encounter Christie shared on social media quickly racked up tens of thousands of views.

Most respondents were supportive of Christie, an attitude which he says some AT workers have previously shared – including one who joined him to sing an accompaniment to his playing at Britomart.

“It’s not about what you play, it’s about the community and about coming together. It’s a big part of the public piano,” he said.

“That’s the whole point of it, is to bring people together.”

A note left by an audience member at another of Christie's public performances.

An AT representative replied to Christie’s video to apologise.

“We’re so sorry you were asked to stop playing the piano. We’ve talked to all the staff today and made sure they know that anyone is allowed to play the public piano – we actually really love when people come and play, that’s what it’s there for,” they wrote.

“This won’t happen again. Please come back and play any time you like.”

The Herald has approached AT for comment.