Auckland Mayoralty candidate 2022 Leo Molloy interviewed by Guy Williams on New Zealand Today. Photo / Three

Comedian Guy Williams says his now infamous interview with mayoral candidate Leo Molloy was funny, bizarre and the restaurateur's response was "very angry".

The host of the satirical programme New Zealand Today said he copped criticism for platforming Molloy, who, in a expletive-ridden interview, hit out at people he deemed "woke" and claimed Auckland had been hampered by a succession of "soft…." mayors.

Speaking on TV3's The Project current affairs show last night, Williams said his show is about doing weird stories around New Zealand and it was his decision to interview Molloy.

"I thought it was bizarre that this guy, who is known for being an absolute loose cannon, to put it nicely ... was running for Auckland mayor.

"I thought it was very funny and thought it was going to end his political career, but I was criticised for platforming. That is when you give a voice, like how Donald Trump came up," Williams said.

The interview created a bit of a storm on social media with people calling out Williams for giving Molloy a 15-minute platform at the expense of other candidates.

"I understand that criticism. I think it is fair and I didn't give his main rivals, Viv Beck and Efeso Collins, a fair chance to speak.

"But at the same time I thought it was interesting how a person responds to a comedy interview and in his case it was very angry,

"He asked me when I lost my virginity. It was bizarre," said Williams.

Molloy "won" verbal and physical clashes on the show; the latter being squaring off with over-sized gloves in a boxing ring outside the potential future mayor of Auckland's old waterfront bar.

Molloy won the bout, forcing Williams to endorse his mayoralty bid on a video clip.