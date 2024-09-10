Though some funding was restored, some in the arts say they are strapped for cash and are pulling the plug entirely.

Tukiwaho said: “We lost quite a lot of people because they were relying on funding money.”

Basement Theatre marketing manager Nicola Brown said there was insufficient funding for art to thrive independent of the festival.

“There have been a lot of organisations that are suffering because there is a lot of competition for funding,” Brown said. “It’s been really hard for a lot of organisations and artists.”

Basement Theatre is holding eight shows and two free exhibitions over the three weeks. Brown said though ticket sales have been “healthy”, there has been a reduction compared with previous years.

“It’s a bit slower this year, but I don’t think that’s because of the shows. It’s just everybody is going through the same thing: cost of living crisis and such.”

Despite this, Brown said they expect to see a number of last-minute ticket sales. “It’s encouraging to see in our first week some really full houses,” she said.

Mikaela Stroud, the 21-year-old director of the play The Hand That Locks The Holding Pen, was adamant more adequate funding for the arts should not be a question.

“It also just highlights to me how much we need to support the arts when it comes to everything surrounding performance, live theatre, live everything.

“There is such a market out there and people want this,” Stroud said.

There are more than 200 Fringe Festivals hosted around the world, with Wellington’s taking place earlier this year. The Auckland Fringe Festival finishes on September 22.

