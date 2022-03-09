Travis Scott's first interview since the tragedies at the Astroworld Festival. Video / @CThaGod via YouTube

American rapper Travis Scott has revealed he is funding an event safety project three months after the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival left 10 people dead.

The 30-year-old has been subject to widespread criticism for not stopping his set earlier on November 5 during the fatal crowd crush and then later denying responsibility.

The victims' ages range from just nine to 27. More than 300 lawsuits have been filed in Houston regarding the deadly crowd surge.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Scott announced Project HEAL, which he said he created with his team to take "much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be".

"Over the past few months I've been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community," he wrote.

"Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family."

Scott has two children – Stormi, four, and Wolf, five weeks – with partner, Kylie Jenner.

"While it's easy for corporations and institutions to stay in the shadows, I feel as a leader in my community, I need to step up in times of need," he wrote.

He added: "I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever."

Scott said the program would be a "catalyst for real change".

According to TMZ, Scott is contributing $5 million ($A6.9m) to the project, which includes four initiatives.

The most relevant to the Astroworld tragedy is funding the US Conference of Mayors Task Force of Event Safety and an unknown "tech product solution" currently in development.

A group of people from areas such as government, public safety, event management and emergency response will address safety challenges faced by large-scale events.

A report of recommendations will then be distributed to key stakeholders for adoption, including every mayor of every town and city which hosts large-scale events, according to the project's website.

The other initiatives include $1 million ($A1.4m) in scholarships for seniors at historically Black colleges and universities who risk not graduating because of financial adversity, an expansion of the CACT.US Youth Design Center in Houston and a creative design education program for the centre, and youth mental health resources including a free dedicated crisis-care hotline.

Project HEAL is in conjunction with Scott's charity the Cactus Jack Foundation.

Only recently, Scott was accused of showing no remorse when social media users shared a screenshot showing he liked a post by Kanye West that told Billie Eilish to apologise to Scott after a video emerged of her stopping her concert to help a fan in the crowd.

"We're taking care of our people," the singer said, while the fan was given an inhaler. "I wait for people to be OK, until I keep going."

She had made no mention of Scott or Astroworld.

Eilish responded to West in the comments: "Literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan."

Scott broke his silence on the tragedy for the first time in December in a nearly one-hour-long interview with Charlamagne Tha God.

As he had done through his representatives, he maintained that he didn't know what was happening until well after the concert had ended.

"I didn't know the exact details until minutes before the press conference [after my set]," the rapper claimed. "And even at that moment, you're like, 'Wait, what?'

"People pass out, things happen at concerts, but something like that …."