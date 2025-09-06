“I texted Andrew right after [the kiss cam scandal] happened, and he said: ‘Her life is nothing to do with me,’ and said they were separating,” Julia told the Daily Mail.

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and colleague Kristin Cabot were spotted embracing at a Coldplay Concert in Boston on the infamous kiss cam in July, leading to their resignations. Picture / Supplied

The outlet alleged Julia found her ex-husband to be “not a nice person”, and said she believed that aside from embarrassment, his feelings were likely unaffected by the situation.

Neither Astronomer’s ex-chief executive Andy Byron or Kristin have chosen to speak publicly about the scandal.

Byron resigned from Astronomer on July 20, the company revealed on LinkedIn, just days after the kiss cam video went viral.

In the meantime, Pete DeJoy - Astronomer’s co-founder and chief product officer - has been appointed as the company’s interim chief executive.

Kristin also resigned from her position as HR chief in the days following Byron’s resignation.

Astronomer made headlines again on July 25 when it hired Martin’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow to act as a “temporary spokesperson” for the brand.

“Astronomer has gotten a lot of questions over the last few days, and they wanted me to answer the most common ones,” Paltrow said in a video posted to the company’s social media.

“We’ve been thrilled so many people have a newfound interest in data workflow automation.”

The move was praised by PR professionals as a smart and effective shot at smoothing over the scandal.

“It’s a really clever video,” Jordan Greenaway, PR firm Profile’s chief executive, told BBC.

“Rather than sidestepping things, they’re jumping in with both feet. That’s often a good strategy when a crisis is so big and well-known that you cannot easily duck it.”

