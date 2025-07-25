Kristin Cabot resigned as HR chief at Astronomer after the Coldplay kiss cam scandal. Picture / Supplied

The woman at the centre of the Coldplay kiss cam scandal has resigned.

Kristin Cabot, who was caught on the jumbotron canoodling with her boss Andy Byron at the UK band’s Boston concert last Wednesday, has stepped down as the HR chief at Astronomer, a job she held for less than a year.

The New York-based tech company confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday, US time.

“I can confirm that Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer, she has resigned,” a spokesperson for the company told Page Six.

It comes days after Byron also resigned from his job as the firm’s CEO.