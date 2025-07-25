Kristin Cabot resigned as HR chief at Astronomer after the Coldplay kiss cam scandal. Picture / Supplied
The woman at the centre of the Coldplay kiss cam scandal has resigned.
Kristin Cabot, who was caught on the jumbotron canoodling with her boss Andy Byron at the UK band’s Boston concert last Wednesday, has stepped down as the HR chief at Astronomer, a job she held for lessthan a year.
The New York-based tech company confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday, US time.
“I can confirm that Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer, she has resigned,” a spokesperson for the company told Page Six.
It comes days after Byron also resigned from his job as the firm’s CEO.
“As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met,” a rep for the tech company said on Saturday.
“Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.”
After the pair infamously scrambled to hide from the concert kiss cam, and subsequently made headlines around the world, Astronomer announced it was launching a formal investigation into the scandal and placed Cabot and Byron on leave.
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin was left bewildered by their actions on the big screen, joking onstage the pair were either “really shy or having an affair”, as details swiftly emerged about their respective marriages.
Byron, who is estimated to have a net worth of A$76 million, is married to a woman named Megan Kerrigan Byron, who has since removed his last name from her Facebook and deactivated her social media accounts.
She is yet to comment publicly.
Cabot, for her part, appears to be married to Privateer Rum’s CEO Andrew Cabot, since they share the same last name and are co-owners of the same house in New Hampshire.
She divorced her first husband, Kenneth Thornby, in 2022, according to Massachusetts court records.
Neither Byron nor Cabot have commented on the affair allegations.
Meanwhile, the fate of both their respective marriages remains unknown.
Cabot was hired as the company’s human resources officer in November 2024, while Byron held the position of CEO from July 2023.