Byron has since resigned from his high-profile role while Cabot, who is also married, has also left the company.
Now, in a bid to deflect from the negative press, Astronomer has given a satirical response with the help of Oscar winner Paltrow, who says she has been hired on a “very temporary basis” to represent the “more than 300 employees” at the company.
She said that she had been asked to answer some serious questions that the world has had for the company ever since Coldplaygate.
“Hi, I’m Gwyneth Paltrow,” she begins. “I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer. Astronomer has gotten a lot of questions over the last few days, and they wanted me to answer the most common ones.”
At this, a question is typed on screen: “OMG What the actual f.”
“Yes,” Paltrow replies while deadpan, saying: “Astronomer is the best place to run Apache Airflow, unifying the experience of running data ML and AI pipelines at scale.”
“We’ve been thrilled so many people have a new-found interest in data workflow automation,” she adds.
The attempt at rebuilding the company’s public image comes after Byron resigned from his job as the firm’s CEO last week.
“As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding,” a rep for the tech company said on Saturday. “Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.
“Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next chief executive as cofounder and chief product officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.”
Then, just days later, it was revealed that Cabot had followed suit and left the company.
“I can confirm that Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer, she has resigned,” a spokesperson for the company told Page Six.
Byron, who is estimated to have a net worth of A$76 million (NZ$83m), is married to a woman named Megan Kerrigan Byron, who has since removed his last name from her Facebook and deactivated her social media accounts.
She is yet to comment publicly, and neither Byron nor Cabot have commented on the affair allegations.