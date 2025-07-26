Gwyneth Paltrow has been hired as Astronomer's temporary spokeswoman. Photo / News.com.au

Coldplay singer Chris Martin’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow became a “temporary spokesperson” for Astronomer after its former CEO was caught having an alleged affair with another employee.

Andy Byron, the married CEO of software company Astronomer, was publicly outed cosying up to his co-worker Kristin Cabot after footage of them caught in an embrace at the concert went viral around the world.

Byron has since resigned from his high-profile role while Cabot, who is also married, has also left the company.

Now, in a bid to deflect from the negative press, Astronomer has given a satirical response with the help of Oscar winner Paltrow, who says she has been hired on a “very temporary basis” to represent the “more than 300 employees” at the company.

She said that she had been asked to answer some serious questions that the world has had for the company ever since Coldplaygate.