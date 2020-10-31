Ashlee Simpson has given birth to her third child

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Jagger Snow Ross, and Bronx Wentz earlier in the year. Photo / Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson has given birth to a baby boy.

The 36-year-old singer has welcomed her second child with her husband Evan Ross, who is a baby boy they've chosen to name Ziggy Blu Ross.

Announcing her son's birth on Instagram, Ashlee wrote "10-29-2020 Ziggy Blu Ross. Our sweet boy has arrived! I'm over the MOON we are so Blessed! (sic)"

And in his own post, Evan added "Our Son has arrived! I'm in heaven! (sic)"

Ashlee and Evan already have five-year-old daughter Jagger together, whilst the 'Boyfriend' hitmaker also has 12-year-old son Bronx with her ex-husband Pete Wentz.

The couple announced they were expecting a baby boy back in May this year, when they posted a cute video on Instagram, which saw them slice into a cake filled with blue sprinkles with the help of Bronx and Jagger.

In the clip, Ashlee told her kids "Here we go, you guys all wanna help me?"

They then all placed their hands on top of Ashlee's as she used a knife to cut open the cake.

And upon seeing the blue decorations pour out of the bake, Ashlee excitedly screamed with joy "It's a boy!"

The month prior to their gender reveal, the couple had confirmed their pregnancy.

In another social media post.

Ashlee also revealed she and her spouse are supporting charitable organisation March of Dimes and their Mom and Baby COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund to help provide relief for pregnant women during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She wrote "We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3 Thank you @clearblue #clearbluepartner #clearblueconfirmed

"During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund. Check out their Instagram page to see how they are helping moms and babies get the care they need now and in the future. (sic)"