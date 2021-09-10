Art gallery Objectspace lands new sponsor Architectus

Grey Lynn's Objectspace gallery. Photo / Supplied

While Covid-19 has resulted in uncertain times for the arts sector, a Grey Lynn art gallery has landed a major new sponsor.

Architecture and urbanism practice firm Architectus has come on board to help fund the gallery for the next three years.

Objectspace director Kim Paton says she "is proud of this partnership with the firm Architectus which strengthens the gallery's ties to the sector and will power exhibition making capabilities".

Architectus Principal, James Mooney, says, "We are delighted to partner with arts institution, Objectspace, to broaden the conversation around the built environment, its role in the cultural landscape and to support Aotearoa makers and designers.

"Last year we all saw a wide range of creative responses from New Zealanders to the challenge posed by the lockdown, and this year it's no different. We look forward to working with an arts institution that promotes the place of architecture, design and craft in our motu."

The gallery opened in 2004 and has a focus on design, craft, and architecture.

"Objectspace serves its audiences and communities, by providing an environment where the best practice and thinking in design, craft and architecture can be experienced and engaged with," the gallery's website states.

The gallery's latest exhibition is Everybody WiNZ by artist Kauri Hawkins, which features a pokie machine constructed from polished stone.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been tough on the arts sector, and the gallery is currently closed under alert level 4 restrictions.

After 2020's initial lockdowns, the Government announced a $175 million fund to support the creative industries.

The arts and creative sector contributes nearly $11 billion a year to NZ's gross domestic product and employs 90,000 people.