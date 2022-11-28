Outback Wrangler star Matt Wright is wanted for arrest in Australia. Photo / Supplied

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Australian reality television star Matt Wright after a fatal helicopter crash killed his co-star.

Chris “Willow” Wilson, who also starred in Outback Wrangler and Wild Croc Territory, died in the Northern Territory crash in February.

Police are expected to charge Wright, 43, with several offences, including perverting the course of justice, destruction of evidence, fabricating evidence, interfering with witnesses and two counts of unlawful entry.

It’s understood Wright – who has been living in Queensland – has been told to attend a police station in Darwin by Wednesday when he is expected to be charged.

It comes after a police investigation running more than six months.

Wilson was collecting crocodile eggs in a remote area of West Arnhem Land when the helicopter he was travelling in crashed on February 28. Helicopter pilot Sebastian Robinson also suffered serious spinal injuries in the crash.

Wright flew to the scene in another helicopter with three other people.

Two of those people – pilot Michael Burbidge and police officer Neil Mellon – have since been charged with a number of offences, including destroying evidence.

The helicopter involved in the crash had been used by Wright’s company, Helibrook, for scenic and adventure tours in the Top End as well as crocodile egg harvesting between 2020 and 2022.

