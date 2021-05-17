Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez during intimate home wedding in California

Ariana Grande has married Dalton Gomez in a small home wedding. Photo / Ariana Grande via Instagram

Ariana Grande has married her fiancé Dalton Gomez.

The Dangerous Woman singer and Gomez tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California according to her reps, who confirmed the news to People.

"It was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

And a source explained why Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, opted for the small wedding at the pop singer's home.

"Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there," the source told People.

E! News spoke to a source who said a select group of the couple's "close family and friends" attended the special day.

"It was just a beautiful day and very romantic. Everyone is happy for them. It was perfect and just what Ari wanted."

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande decided to have a small and intimate wedding. Photo / Ariana Grande via Instagram

The couple announced their engagement in December and began dating at the beginning of 2020. Gomez is a 25-year-old real estate agent.

While the couple tends to keep the details of their relationship private, Grande has taken to Instagram to express her love for Gomez regularly, posting adorable photos of the couple together.

At the time, Grande hared snapshots on Instagram featuring a large ring on her finger and photos of her and Gomez looking loved up.

The eye-catching engagement ring featured a large oval cut diamond with a white pearl set on a gold band.

Grande captioned the photos: "forever n then some".

Back in October, a source told E! News the couple was "head-over-heels" for each other.

"Ariana is still madly in love with Dalton and is head over heels," the source said at the time. "It's a very healthy relationship. They love to be 'normal' and Ari loves that he is very down to Earth. He balances her out from the crazy industry she is in. They spend a lot of time hanging out at her house being low-key."

According to the source, Ariana's latest album, Positions, was "definitely inspired by her current feelings and relationship".