Aotearoa Music Awards: L.A.B, Teeks win big at NZ music's biggest night

The group has taken home five Tūī awards this year, following last year's haul of two. The group took out awards in the major categories - recorded Music NZ Te Pukaemi o te Tau (album of the year) for their fourth album L.A.B. IV, Te Waiata Tōtahi o te Tau (Single of the Year) for "Why Oh Why", Te Roopu Toa (best group) Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa (best roots artist), and Te Kōwhiri.

The awards were hosted by Hayley Sproull and Stan Walker and featured performances by Team Dynamite, Teeks, Te Nūtube, Troy Kingi, Goldsmith Baynes, Harper Finn, and L.A.B. In between hosting duties, Walker also took the stage for a performance of his own.

L.A.B. are the big winners at the 2021 Aotearoa Music Awards. Photo / Supplied

L.A.B. also took home Te Kōwhiri to te Nuinga | People's Choice Award, representing the group's loyal fanbase.

The second big winner was Teeks - who won three Tūī for best solo artist, best soul/RnB artist and best Māori artist in recognition of his debut album "Something To Feel".

Soul singer Teeks took home three awards tonight. Photo / Supplied

Benee won her ninth Aotearoa Music Award, taking home the gong for best pop artist. The "Supalonely" singer has a stacked Tūī shelf after winning four awards each at the past two ceremonies.

Adding to their massive year, Six60 took home the award for highest-selling artist of the year, and the radio airplay record of the year for their song "Fade Away".

And Harper Finn won the Aotearoa Music Award for breakthrough artist of the year for his single "Dance Away These Days".

But it wasn't just the big names who won awards - in fact, the 2021 Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo Award went to two young cousins, 11-year-old Atareta Milne and Te Haakura Ihimaera-Manley, aged 9. They became the youngest ever artists to win an Aotearoa Music Award, awarded for their single "PEKE" from the Māori Television series Te Nūtube.

Benee won her ninth Aotearoa Music Award, taking home the gong for best pop artist. Photo / Supplied

Hall of Fame inductees

One of NZ music's most well-known acts, When The Cat's Away, were honoured at the ceremony.

Annie Crummer, Debbie Harwood, Dianne Swann, Margaret Urlich and Kim Willoughby have been recognised for their individual contributions to the Aotearoa music scene, the inspiration they provided to local artists and audiences, and their importance in shaping New Zealand's popular culture.