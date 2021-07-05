Anika Moa celebrates six months of sobriety: 'Love gets you through'

The Hits presenter has gotten candid about her struggles with sobriety. Photo / @anikamoa

Singer and radio personality Anika Moa has opened up about her emotional sobriety journey.

"Six months sober is happiness, support, kindness, truth, shedding your layers, beauty, bravery, so many tears of sadness but mostly joy and it's LOVE," she shared in an Instagram post to her 89,600 followers.

And she revealed her motivation to stay sober comes from the love of her family surrounding her.

"Love gets you through. Pulls you unwavering. Keeps you honest. Love is mine," she wrote.

"Hope you're all going well with your sobriety journeys? Any words of wisdom? Share the love!"

In May, she shared an update marking 150 days sober, revealing the rollercoaster of emotions that came with it.

"It's a journey. Hard. Easy. Everything in between. Dark days. Light days. Some days I'm desperate to get buzzed. To forget my worries. But I stay put and in them."

The singer and radio presenter has been vocal about her struggles with alcohol and her health journey, also sharing her type 2 diabetes diagnosis in May.

The Hits presenter shared that she was "unravelling" and being her "complete honest and raw self" about her health struggles and the shock of receiving her diabetes diagnosis.

"I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes over two years ago," shared the singer. "It is rife on my Māori side of my whānau so it wasn't a complete shock.

"I felt shame at first then cried lots.

"I am on insulin and manage it really well (right now lol)," Moa joked.

"I cut down my sugar intake, I run and I am sober. I try to be healthy because I want to be around to see my moko being born," shared Moa, who has four children - Marigold, Soren, and twins Taane and Barry.

Moa, known for her musical talent, honesty and quirky sense of humour is hoping that by opening up about her battle she will encourage others to do the same.

"I have accepted that I am a diabetic and the only way is upwards and onwards so yeah, that's my truth. What's yours? Let's share."