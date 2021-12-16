And Just Like That star Chris Noth accused of sexual assault, Peloton pulls viral advertisement

Chris Noth films Peloton ad after controversial SATC death. Video / Peloton

Two women have come forward with allegations of sexual assault against Sex and the City actor Chris Noth - prompting a company to pull a viral advertisment.

Noth played Mr Big in the hit series, and the show's revival has sparked two women to come forward.

The Hollywood Reporter spoke to the two women, who both approached the publication separately with their allegations against the actor.

One woman said in an email to the publication she had "buried" her experience with the actor for many years, and seeing Noth reprise his role made her decide to go public.

In a statement supplied to the outlet, Noth categorically denied the allegations.

Chris Noth, best known for playing Mr. Big in the Sex and The City series, has been accused on sexual assault. Photo / Getty Images

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

Exercise bike company Pelton looks to have pulled their advertisement in the wake of the allegations. The company had Noth star in a clip in line with his character's cardiac arrest in the revival. The clip is nowhere to be seen on the company's social media accounts.

Ryan Reynolds and his marketing company Maximum Effort produced the commercial, and Reynolds narrated the clip. According to the Daily Mail, he has since deleted the clip from his Twitter account.

The 67-year-old actor's alter ego, Mr Big, passed away in the opening episode of Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That ... after suffering a heart attack following his 1000th session on one of the company's exercise bikes

Noth sat in front of a Christmas tree and festive-themed fireplace, behind a pair of Peloton bikes as he celebrated "new beginnings" with real-life Peloton instructor Jess King, who was also Big's coach on And Just Like That.