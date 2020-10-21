Amber Heard facing perjury charges in Australia over dog smuggling

Amber Heard could face perjury charges over 2016's Pistol and Boo debacle after details of the incident were dredged up in her ex-husband Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun.

The actress is currently under investigation by the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment after an ex-employee of Depp's claimed in court he was forced to lie under oath about her dogs' illegal entry into Queensland.

A departmental spokesperson told news.com.au on Wednesday: "The department is investigating if any criminal offences under Commonwealth legislation have been committed relating to the testimony provided to the High Court in London. Because of the nature of those enquiries we are unable to provide a timeline."

The maximum sentence for perjury in Queensland is 14 years in jail.

According to Depp's former estate manager, Kevin Murphy, Heard instructed him to lie to authorities after she knowingly smuggled her dogs into Australia.

In a witness statement provided to a London court earlier this year, he claimed he told her several times that their miniature Yorkshire terriers were not allowed to enter the state.

However, Sasha Wass QC, acting for the Sun, defended Heard and said "She never asked you to lie.

"I suggest that you are lying. You have represented this [issue of the dogs] in a misleading way in an attempt to discredit Miss Heard."

Wass asked Murphy: "Ms Heard never asked you to make a false statement in the Australian proceedings relating to the dogs?"

Murphy replied: "That's incorrect."

Heard became embroiled in one of the most bizarre political scandals in history four years ago after she joined her then-husband on Queensland's Gold Coast via private jet, dogs in tow, while he was filming Pirates of the Caribbean.

Amber Heard could face charges in Australia after a UK trial brought new details to light. Photo / Getty Images

It was the same trip during which the couple had a brutal argument which ended with Depp's finger being severed. Heard alleged she was "held hostage" for three days by the actor, in a drug-fuelled rage. Depp has denied he was physically abusive.

The 34-year-old Aquaman star avoided conviction over the Pistol and Boo matter in April 2016, claiming she was unaware that the correct paperwork had not been lodged prior to her arrival. She was later forced by then-deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce to film a biosecurity apology video alongside Depp. She was also slapped with a $1000 fine.

However, Murphy told London's High Court in July that Heard was aware she was breaking the law, and had demanded he make a "false witness statement".

He said: "When I expressed that I was extremely uncomfortable with this, Ms Heard said to me, 'Well I want your help on this … I wouldn't want you to have a problem with your job.'

Wass, QC, representing the Sun, asked Murphy: "You are now admitting that you committed perjury in Australia as a result of something your boss's wife asked you to do?" Mr Murphy replied: "That's correct."

"Why on Earth did you not go to Mr. Depp to ask him to intervene rather than just lying on oath?" the lawyer asked.

Murphy said: "Because Amber wielded a lot of power and would have made my life miserable."

His account was backed by Heard's former personal assistant, Kate James.

In a written statement, James said Heard ignored advice from her and Murphy about taking the dogs to Australia.

She said Heard "deliberately smuggled the dogs into Australia. As in several circumstances which I observed, it was as if she felt that she was above the law."

Heard has denied asking the employees to lie and Wass claimed Johnny Depp was "equally involved" in the decision to take the dogs into Australia.

Depp, 57, is suing News Group Newspapers over an article in 2018 that described him as a "wife beater". During the trial, the High Court heard of 14 alleged incidents of domestic violence against Heard — which Depp denies.

Mr Justice Nicol will give his ruling at a later date.