Conservatorship explained: A look at the concept of legal conservatorship and the famous case of Britney Spears. Video / Getty

Amanda Bynes' nine-year conservatorship will end after a judge "tentatively" ruled that it was "no longer required".

The ruling made by Judge Roger L. Lund reads, "Petitioner has provided facts that the conservatorship is no longer needed. The Capacity Declaration filed 02/22/22 concludes that conservatee has capacity give informed consent to any form of medical treatment," reports the Los Angeles Times.

"The court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required and that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist," the document continues.

The official ruling will be made at a court hearing this week at the Ventura County Government Centre Hall of Justice in Ventura, California.

The actress formally requested that the conservatorship be terminated by filing paperwork at the Ventura County Superior Court last month.

Her lawyer recently revealed that her parents agreed she had made "significant progress" in managing her bipolar disorder.

Bynes' mother Lynn was appointed her conservator in 2013 after her breakdown.

Amanda Bynes is set to follow in Britney Spears' footsteps to freedom from her conservatorship. Photo / Getty Images

She's remained on good terms with her parents since then, in stark contract with pop star Britney Spears' relationship with her own parents, particularly her father and former conservator Jamie Spears.

"Bynes also filed a capacity declaration Tuesday, as California requires all conservatorship cases to have updated records about a conservatee's mental state from their physician, psychologist or religious healing practitioner," Page Six reported last month.

In her application, Bynes revealed that she believes her condition has improved and the protection of the court is no longer necessary.

The What a Girl Wants actress has been dealing with significant mental health issues in recent years.

She was previously diagnosed with both bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.