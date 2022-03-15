AM host Ryan Bridge (second from left) has tested positive for Covid. Photo / Supplied

AM host Ryan Bridge (second from left) has tested positive for Covid. Photo / Supplied

Host of Three's AM, Ryan Bridge has tested positive for Covid, sharing the news this morning after he was in the studio just yesterday.

Bridge said within an hour of getting the positive result he was ordering a pizza and watching MAFS. He said any thoughts of learning something new went out the window after that.

Last night he spoke to his fill-in, Tom McRae, imparting some interesting advice that may have been better placed in a 50s sitcom: "don't let the women blab on too much".

He also shared that he was feeling fine although he had noticed a somewhat unusual symptom: his voice had shifted half an octave higher in pitch.

Discovery, the parent company of Three, has been approached for comment.

Last week a Discovery spokesperson told the Herald its business has not been immune to the "unprecedented disruption" of Covid and that "strict policies" are in place "to ensure we keep our people safe and continue to be a trusted source of information during this critical time."

Over at TVNZ, it was announced that 1 News Tonight will be temporarily off-air from Monday due to Covid-19 related staff shortages.

The Omicron outbreak and isolation requirements have put strain on the show and for the next couple of weeks it will be replaced by Shortland St repeats at the earlier time of 10.30pm.

A spokesperson said the Covid-19 outbreak had added pressure on top of usual leave requests and left the broadcaster with no option.

TVNZ's deputy political editor Maiki Sherman shared on Twitter last week that she and her whānau are Covid-positive.

Celebrating 34 years of age today with my entire whānau covid positive and māmā making everyone dress up for a birthday photo because albums are forever and this is a moment!



🥂🎈🎂🎁🎊✨🥂 pic.twitter.com/SiH2xrK90X — Maiki Sherman (@MaikiSherman) March 7, 2022

And following TVNZ Breakfast's Jenny-May Clarkson being off-air last month after potential contact with a positive Covid-19 case, her more recent absence prompted speculation she had contracted the virus. However, according to her Instagram, it appears she's on a family holiday rather than in Covid-induced isolation.

Breakfast host Jenny-May Clarkson is enjoying some time out on a family holiday. Photo / Instagram

Last year, during the August Delta outbreak, Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry was off-air after MC-ing an event linked to a positive Covid-19 case.

Barry was the celebrity MC at a Mitre 10 events dinner at Spark Arena which saw almost 1000 people deemed close contacts after a bar worker tested positive for Covid-19.

At the time, Barry said she arrived at TVNZ before being told someone at the event had since tested positive.

She said she felt "fine ... a box of birds".

Prior to Barry's brief appearance on Seven Sharp - talking from her house - co-host Jeremy Wells had told viewers that he was flying solo as Barry had "to leave in a hurry".

Yesterday there were 21,616 Covid cases in the community, a record 960 patients in hospital battling the virus and two more deaths.