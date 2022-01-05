Alli Simpson reveals broken neck on Instagram after swimming pool accident

Simpson told her Instagram followers she was 'extremely lucky not to be a quadriplegic'. Photo / Alli Simpson / Instagram

Simpson told her Instagram followers she was 'extremely lucky not to be a quadriplegic'. Photo / Alli Simpson / Instagram

Australian singer, model and reality TV star Alli Simpson has revealed she broke her neck after jumping into a swimming pool on New Year's Eve.

Simpson, 23, told her Instagram followers she was "lucky not to be a quadriplegic", having broken her neck just shy of her spine.

Simpson is the sister of singer and swimmer Cody Simpson, who won the first season of The Masked Singer Australia.

"Sometimes life can take a big turn in the blink of an eye," she wrote on Instagram.

"For me, 2022 is not off to a great start. A broken neck, plus a positive Covid test.

"Long story short: I dove into a shallow pool head first and hit my head on the bottom."

She filmed herself in a neck brace after the accident as she was ferried to Gold Coast University Hospital.

"I got X-rays/CT scans and an MRI to find I have two severe fractures in my neck. I was sent straight to hospital in an ambulance to be assessed by a neurosurgeon," she recounted.

"The outcome: no immediate surgery was required and I have been sent home in a hard neck brace that I'll be living in 24/7 for the next four months as my neck hopefully heals itself.

"I am extremely lucky to be alive and/or not quadriplegic as it just missed my spinal cord … the way I see it, four months is a drop in the ocean when it comes to the rest of my happy and healthy life."

Simpson thanked her family for keeping her busy by "FaceTiming me, cooking me meals and sending kind gifts … it means more than you know".

She also thanked "all the paramedics and medical staff" who helped her.

"Happy New Year everyone – sending love and light," she said.

Alli Simpson, sister of singer Cody Simpson, says she has a "new lease on life" following the accident. Photo / @allisimpson

"Hoping the start to your year has been a whole lot better than mine! Stay safe this year and don't dive into anything when you don't know its depth!"

Simpson moved to Los Angeles at the age of 12 with her family when they followed Cody across the Pacific. There, she hosted a radio show for Disney. She has also recorded her own music.

A long list of other Australian celebrities commented underneath Simpson's post with their sympathies.

"Holy hell!! My god that is shocking. I'm so glad it wasn't worse," said Grant Denyer, for example.

"Having broken my back I know the recovery you're in for but you have a magnificent state of mind and attitude to life and this will make a profound influence on your recovery, I promise you.

"The meds will be a bit nasty but you've got great people around you and you'll be back to your glowing self in no time.

"You got this, kiddo."