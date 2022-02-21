Adele's perfect reaction to courtside cameras goes viral

Adele showed a very different side of herself at an X-rated London club, downing drinks, stripping off and pole dancing. Video / @ViralFinds

Singer Adele caused a stir courtside at an NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio, over the weekend.

The singer, who was in attendance with boyfriend (and rumoured fiance) Rich Paul, featured heavily on the game's video screens – and became something of a meme due to her concerted efforts to ignore the camera filming her for all to see:

Page Six reports that the always-glam star was wearing quite the ensemble: A $20k Alaïa calf-hair coat over a matching $4k ruffled minidress, along with knee-high black suede Manolo Blahnik boots.

Not seen, though, was the huge diamond ring she was spotted showing off on the red carpet at the Brit Awards the other week, which prompted new rumours she was privately engaged to sports agent Paul, who she's been dating for around six months.

Adele batted away talk of an engagement during a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, telling the host: "If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't?"

Adele's reserved demeanour courtside is a world away from a headline-making appearance she made at iconic London nightclub G-A-Y recently, where she took to the stage at the porn-themed event to momentarily mount a stripper pole amid near-naked contestants.

In another appearance at Cleveland over the weekend, Adele opted for a different look – her hair worn in a curly up-do as she posed alongside Rich Paul:

It comes amid a tumultuous few weeks for the singer, who shocked fans in January when she announced the postponement of her entire much-anticipated Las Vegas residency – just one day before the first show was meant to go ahead.

Her announcement was met with a fierce backlash from fans who'd already travelled to Vegas to see the shows, amid reports that creative tensions behind the scenes were the reason for the last-minute cancellation.

New dates have not been announced for the residency, which was meant to run at Caesars Palace in Vegas every weekend until April – but Adele has publicly insisted the shows will go ahead this year.

The residency was in support of Adele's recently-released fourth album 30, for which she picked up several gongs at this month's BRIT Awards.

Accepting the Best Album award, Adele fought back tears as she dedicated the trophy to her son Angelo and ex-husband Simon Konecki.

"I'd like to dedicate this award to my son … and to Simon, his dad. This album was all of our journey, not just mine," she said of the record, which traces the break-up of her marriage and the effect it's had on her son.

"My son has been so gracious and kind and patient with me over the past few years … it's for him."