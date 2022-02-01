With fans still reeling from the shock cancelation it is easy to understand why many were dismayed by Adele's joyful post about performing at the Brit Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Adele fans are not shying away from showing their anger over recent Twitter comments posted by the singer.

The 33-year-old singer posted a photo of herself smiling broadly, with the caption: "Hiya, so I'm really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week! Anddddd I'll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I'm in town too! I'm looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love."

The tweet followed the shock cancellation of Adele's long-awaiting Las Vegas residency, a move that had already ruffled many feathers.

Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love ♥️ pic.twitter.com/8DsDPcH8ph — Adele (@Adele) February 1, 2022

The parting comment on the caption refers to Adele's current love interest, Rich Paul. The pair started dating early last year and the cancellation of Adele's Las Vegas shows came amid reports that there was "trouble in paradise". The New York Daily News reported that in the lead-up to the planned Vegas residency Adele had interrupted rehearsals to take calls from Paul, after which she often ended up in tears.

At the time of the cancellation - just 24 hours before the first show was to take place - Adele apologised to fans, saying that the show "just ain't ready", blaming it largely on Covid-19 delays.

All dates will be rescheduled

More info coming soon

💔 pic.twitter.com/k0A4lXhW5l — Adele (@Adele) January 20, 2022

With fans still reeling from the shock cancellation it is easy to understand why many were dismayed by Adele's joyful post about performing at the Brit Awards.

"What about all those people that have lost money because you cancelled at the last minute. Where is their performance?" a disgruntled fan commented, to which someone replied: "Yep. Exactly. Where is it? She could care less."

"What the actual f**k. So we just gonna forget about Vegas then?" another said.

"Coool…want to Venmo me now for the hundreds of dollars I lost because of your Vegas opening night cancellation? What a joke," seethed yet another.

Many are still in limbo, with flight costs going up in smoke and no word of when Adele will be rescheduling her Las Vegas dates.

"Adele, can you please give us an update on the Vegas shows," an upset fan asked. "I have two flights not giving me a refund and four tickets/people depending on an update."

The Weekends With Adele Vegas residency was set to begin on Friday, January 21 Las Vegas time and play two shows each weekend until April. With Adele set to earn almost $1 million per show, it was to be an easier alternative for an artist who famously does not enjoy touring and is now just a short plane ride away from Vegas in Los Angeles.

It's not the first time Adele has been forced to pull a big show at the last minute: in 2016, she was set to finish her Adele Live world tour with four massive shows at London's Wembley Arena. She had to cancel the final two of those shows at short notice because of damaged vocal cords, affecting almost 200,000 ticketholders.