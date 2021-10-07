Adele reveals her son Angelo 'questioned' her divorce from Simon Konecki

Adele stars on the cover of both British Vogue and American Vogue next month. Photo / @britishvogue

Adele stars on the cover of both British Vogue and American Vogue next month. Photo / @britishvogue

Adele has opened up about the reality of explaining her divorce to her young son.

In a new interview for Vogue and British Vogue's November 2021 covers, the 33-year-old has shared how she discussed her split from husband Simon Konecki with their son Angelo, now 9.

The divorce was finalised earlier this year, almost two years after the couple split.

"[Angelo] has so many simple questions for me that I can't answer because I don't know the answer," Adele said.

"Like, 'Why can't we still live together?' That's just not what people do when they get divorced. 'But why not?' I'm like, 'I don't f***ing know. That's not what society does.' And: 'Why don't you love my dad anymore?' And I'd be like, 'I do love your dad. I'm just not in love.' "

She added, "I can't make that make sense to a 9-year-old."

Adele went on to tell British Vogue that she and her ex-husband "never fought" over their son "or anything like that".

"Angelo's just like, 'I don't get it.' I don't really get it either," the Someone Like You singer says. "There are rules that are made up in society of what happens and doesn't happen in marriage and after marriage, but I'm a very complex person. I've always let him know how I'm feeling from a very young age because I felt quite frazzled as an adult."

The singer said one song in particular on her upcoming album is "obviously about stuff that happened" in her relationship.

"But I wanted to put it on the album to show Angelo what I expect him to treat his partner like, whether it be a woman or a man or whatever."

She added that after going through a divorce, her requirements for a partner are "sky-high".

"There's a very big pair of shoes to fill."

In May last year, a source told People that Adele and her ex-husband live across the street from each other as they co-parent their son.

"They are doing what's best for Angelo. Her son is her world," the source said at the time.

"She helps Angelo with schoolwork and cooks. She very much enjoys being a stay-at-home mom right now."