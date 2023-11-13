The actor shocked fans with his offhand response and was described as "bored and rude". Photo / AP

Adam Driver has left fans gobsmacked after saying “f*** you” to a member of the audience who said the crash scenes in his recent film Ferrari were “cheesy” at a paid Q&A session.

The actor slammed suggestions the action scenes in the movie - which has received a slew of negative reviews - were “harsh and drastic”.

An annoyed Driver responded: “F*** you. I don’t know? Next question”, reports Daily Mail.

The blunt reply was met with awkward laughter from the crowd at the Camerimage Film Festival in Poland over the weekend.

An attendee at the festival, who dubbed Driver as “bored and rude”, said the film’s leading-man seemed to disappear immediately after the Q&A and “ghosted” all of the fans that were waiting for him.

In the now-viral clip, the bold audience member asked Driver: “What do you think about [the] crash scenes? They looked pretty harsh, drastic and, I must say, cheesy for me. What do you think?”

Driver - who has been nominated for four Emmy Awards and two Academy Awards - seemingly had no interest in answering the brutal question, as he took a long sip of his water before delivering his fiery reply.

In tow with Driver playing the titular role, the film features performances from Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Gabriel Leone and Sarah Gadon.

This isn’t the first time Driver has had an awkward moment during an interview.

In 2019, the actor was supposed to record an interview for NPR’s Fresh Air with Terry Gross - however, his fans will never be able to hear it.

Driver walked out halfway through the chat after the host tried to get him to listen to a clip from his Netflix film Marriage Story.

Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story. Photo / Netflix

The drama unfolded when Gross wanted to play a clip in which Driver sings Being Alive from Stephen Sondheim’s iconic musical Company - however, the actor “expressed displeasure” at listening to the snippet, according to sources within NPR.

The Fresh Air team made the suggestion that he remove his headphones while they played the clip.

Piers Morgan criticised the actor for being “extremely rude and disrespectful” in the wake of his awkward interview with NPR - while Jameela Jamil defended Driver, saying his rude behavior could be a product of his “mental health”, adding that he may have been “just anxious”.

Driver confessed in an interview with the New Yorker that his performance in the Coen brothers’ 2013 film Inside Llewyn Davis made him never want to watch his own films again - which is the reason he walked out of the Fresh Air interview.