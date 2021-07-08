Adam Driver got such a long standing ovation at Cannes, he smoked a cigarette through it

At one point, Adam Driver blows smoke at the camera. Photo / Twitter

At one point, Adam Driver blows smoke at the camera. Photo / Twitter

Actor Adam Driver got such a long standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival that, halfway through it, he decided to light up a cigarette and start smoking.

As the end credits for Annette - this year's opening film - began to roll, the Cannes crowd stood up and began a long standing ovation.

While that type of reaction is not rare at the renowned film festival, Adam Driver's reaction to it made headlines.

Director Leos Carax began smoking a cigarette from his seat and handed one to Driver, who lit it and began smoking, as the crowd continued the five-minute-long standing ovation.

At one point, Driver blows smoke at the camera zooming in on him.

cw // smoking



adam driver, KING OF CANNES pic.twitter.com/zuUK6vHwlg — taylor 🗝 (@empressrey) July 7, 2021

We are on Minute 5 of the ANNETTE standing ovation and Adam Driver has begun smoking a cigarette pic.twitter.com/F56r0W0nGL — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) July 6, 2021

The #Cannes2021 crowd showered ‘Annette’ with a polite 5-minute standing ovation for Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. pic.twitter.com/20lCbOipwp — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) July 6, 2021

Annette is French director Leos Carax's first movie in nearly a decade.

Annette stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. The musical film is about a stand-up comedian (Driver) and a famous opera singer (Cotillard) and how their life changes following the birth of their daughter.

The film has previously made headlines for the scene where Cotillard and Driver had to sing live while simulating oral sex.