Actress Leah Remini calls out Ellen DeGeneres mid-interview

Leah Remini accuses Ellen of not being interested, jokingly hitting her on the arm. Video / The Ellen Show

Ellen DeGeneres may be on the final season of her talk show, but that hasn't stopped an actress calling her out.

Actress Leah Remini appeared on the show and accused Ellen of not listening properly to her story.

DeGeneres is no stranger to cringe-worthy encounters with guests in the past, and many of them linger on the internet as viral clips - especially the time when 50 Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson corrected Ellen that she did invite her to her birthday party.

Ellen's face says it all. Photo / The Ellen Show via YouTube

Remini's appearance was admittedly more tame, but arguably no less awkward for the talk show host. The actress was convinced Ellen was attempting to scare her mid way through the interview, and was ready to pounce on any possible instances Ellen could use to distract her.

"You're acting really interested. So, like, I don't know if you're doing that thing where you're, like, into my story …" Remini said.

"I'm always interested!" DeGeneres insisted.

"You're not, Ellen! Stop!" The actress replied - and proceeded to jokingly slap the host twice on the arm.

Leah Remini accused Ellen of not listening to her. Photo / The Ellen Show via YouTube

"Ow! It's my last season!" DeGeneres responded, implying her guests should be kind to her since she's stepping down next year.

Her resignation followed a year of tabloid turmoil for the host, who faced allegations from staff members about a toxic workplace environment.

She ultimately addressed the scandal on air, and the show's ratings took a tumble.

She said on-air in September 2020: "This [past] summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation.

"I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people that were affected … I take responsibility for what happens at my show."