Actor Nicky Katt’s cause of death at 54 revealed

news.com.au
2 mins to read

Dazed and Confused star Nicky Katt died at the age of 54. Photo / Bang Showbiz

  • Hollywood actor Nicky Katt’s cause of death has been confirmed as suicide by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner.
  • Katt, 54, was found dead in his apartment on April 8.
  • His sister, Elise Ravenscroft, highlighted his battle with depression and urged awareness of mental health issues.

Hollywood actor Nicky Katt’s official cause of death has been revealed.

The County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s office listed the actor’s cause of death as suicide.

The Dazed and Confused actor was 54 when he died on April 8.

Katt’s sister also confirmed the actor’s suicide while commenting on mental health. “Today, with the heaviest of hearts, I share the devastating news of my brother’s passing,” Elise Ravenscroft told Deadline.

“He died by suicide after battling with depression, one that he fought bravely but quietly‚” the star’s sister added.

“This is a pain no family should endure, yet far too many do.

“Mental illness is real, it is powerful, and it is often invisible. We hope that by sharing this, we can help break the silence and stigma that so often surrounds mental health struggles.”

Katt was found dead in his apartment on April 8 by a landlord looking to collect overdue rent, the outlet reported.

Katt’s lawyer, John Sloss, confirmed the actor’s death to Fox News Digital on Sunday. However, Sloss did not reveal any details at the time.


