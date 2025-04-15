Dazed and Confused star Nicky Katt died at the age of 54. Photo / Bang Showbiz

Hollywood actor Nicky Katt’s cause of death has been confirmed as suicide by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

Katt, 54, was found dead in his apartment on April 8.

His sister, Elise Ravenscroft, highlighted his battle with depression and urged awareness of mental health issues.

Hollywood actor Nicky Katt’s official cause of death has been revealed.

The County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s office listed the actor’s cause of death as suicide.

The Dazed and Confused actor was 54 when he died on April 8.

Katt’s sister also confirmed the actor’s suicide while commenting on mental health. “Today, with the heaviest of hearts, I share the devastating news of my brother’s passing,” Elise Ravenscroft told Deadline.