Actor Matthew McConaughey addresses potential run for Texas governor

Actor Matthew McConaughey has opened up on the recent noise around his potential foray into United States politics, clarifying recent comments in an address to fans.

McConaughey's political ambitions have caused excitement in liberal circles in the US, particularly among those appalled at Texas governor Greg Abbott, who signed a highly restrictive law banning most abortions.

But McConaughey, hailing from a small town in deep Texas and raised in a religious family, does not seem any more enamoured with the Democrats than Republicans such as Abbott.

The Oscar-winner has never publicly declared whether he would have run as a Republican, Democrat or independent. Either way, it may still be a while before fans can cast a vote his way.

Speaking to fans directly from his Instagram account, the Hollywood star hosed down rumours he'd be charging into politics.

"As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership," he told his millions of followers. "It is a humbling and inspiring path to ponder.

"It is also a path I am choosing not to take at this moment.

"One category of service I've been exploring is politics, I've been considering a run for the governor of Texas, I've been listening, I've been learning, I've been measuring … I've been studying Texas politics and American politics. What have I learned? A lot," he continued.

The 52-year-old said he would still "work and invest the bounty I have by supporting entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that I've believe are leaders, establishments that I believe are creating pathways for people to succeed in life".

The actor first sparked rumours of a career in politics, telling The Balanced Voice podcast that a run for governor was a "true consideration" of his.

"I'm looking into now, what is my leadership role?" McConaughey said. "Because I do think I have some things to teach and share."