Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus have filed for divorce for the third time during their 30-year marriage. Photo / Getty Images

One of Hollywood's long-standing celebrity couples has officially filed for divorce.

After being married for almost 30-years, Tish and country music star Billy Ray Cyrus have called it quits… again.

E! News has reported this is the third time the couple has decided to end their marriage, this time for "irreconcilable differences".

In court documents obtained by the news outlet, Miley Cyrus' mother claims she and her husband haven't lived together since early 2020 and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their third separation.

The couple first filed for divorce in 2010 releasing a joint statement that said, "As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family.

"We are trying to work through some personal matters. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers." The Cyrus' then decided to reconcile the following year.

By 2013 they filed for divorce again, this time with the Achy Breaky Heart singer releasing a statement, "This is a personal matter and we are doing what is in the best interest of our family.

"We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

(L-R) Tish Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus pictured at the 2017 MTV Music Video Awards. Photo / Getty Images

The pair were separated for a longer period of time and didn't reconcile until May 2017 when their divorce case was dismissed.

During their second divorce filing, E! News reported there was a Family Centre Case Resolution hearing and noted, "the parties have been properly [notified] of the proceedings and having failed to appear, the court orders this case dismissed for delay and prosecution."

They later released a statement saying, "We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together," and admitted they were attending couples therapy which had "really opened up our communication in amazing ways."

The Cyrus' celebrated their nuptials in 1993 and share three children together, Miley, Braison and their youngest daughter, Noah.

The country singer's wife also shares two children, Brandi and Trace, from her previous marriage to Baxter Neal Helson.