AC/DC bass guitarist Paul Matters dies

Paul Matters.

Former AC/DC bass guitarist Paul Matters has died.

Matters joined the band in 1975 after the release of their High Voltage album.

He replaced original bassist Larry Van Kriedt but was fired by late lead singer Bon Scott after just a few weeks.

Matters quit music after his short stint with the legendary Australian rockers, and was quickly replaced by Mark Evans.

Another former AC/DC musician has died: bassist Paul Matters. RIP, mate #acdc pic.twitter.com/N9ZNAlvTfK — Jesse Fink (@JesseFink) October 14, 2020

AC/DC biographer Jesse Fink shared a black and white photo of a youthful Matters, captioned, "Another former AC/DC musician has died: bassist Paul Matters. RIP, mate."

Matters' death was also announced by his friend Rod Wescombe on Facebook, who said the musician had lived a "reclusive life in his later years" and that his rock 'n' roll lifestyle led to ailing health in older age.

"Shocked and sad to hear of the passing of Paul Matters," he wrote.

"I first met Paul in 1973 when he was playing bass in Armageddon at a gig in Hamilton, Newcastle NSW.

"When I was living in Toronto he would drop into the house in the late hours to party and he loved to party.

Matters was only in the band for a short time. Photo / via Facebook

"In late '75 after he departed AC/DC we played together in a one off band called Miss Australia Band at a gig on a ferry on Lake Macquarie.

"I moved to Sunshine on the lake further south and Paul would drop in to chill whenever he was in the area.

"I recall he could always make me laugh when he was in the mood."

Matters has only given one interview after leaving AC/DC for the 2017 Bon Scott biography The Last Highway: The Untold Story of Bon Scott and AC/DC's Back in the Black.

Speaking about how he was sacked Matters said: "Bon got out of the back of the truck and told me I wasn't going back to Melbourne with them.

"We were up in Sydney doing a concert for school kids. So I didn't play that day. I just turned around and didn't say a word to him. I turned around and walked out."