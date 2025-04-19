Multimillionaire Björn Ulvaeus is adamant “money doesn’t matter” to him.
The Abba star – who is rumoured to be worth an estimated $560 million – has insisted he’s not concerned about being wealthy but the money he’s made from his hit tracks has given him “freedom” because he no longer has to worry about paying his bills.
He told The Times newspaper: “Past a certain point, it [money] doesn’t matter … First of all, it’s freedom from the worries most people have – jobs, bills, the rent. That is so great.
“I can remember the moment I first felt: ‘I don’t have to worry about that any more’. After that, it’s wonderful if you find a project that really needs financing.”