A Sex and the City 'revisit' with the original stars is coming

A 'well-placed' insider has revealed that main characters of Sex and the City are returning for another series. Photo / Getty Images

Word on the street is that Sex and the City is coming back for another series.

A "well-placed" insider has told Page Six that the franchise will be returning for a limited series on US streaming service HBO Max, with all cast members returning, sans Kim Cattral.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw, spoke to Entertainment Tonight last September about how she was interested in doing "some episodes of Sex and the City", but "wouldn't call it a reboot, I would call it a revisit."

"I'd like to see where all of them are. I'm curious, the world has changed even since the movie… technology and social media." Add to that, "sexual politics and the #MeToo movement and Time's Up… I think Carrie Bradshaw would just be so greedy to share her feelings and thoughts."

Cattrall who played the sassy and powerful Samantha Jones has been in a bitter public feud with Parker for the past few years.

In 2018, Parker expressed her condolences to Cattrall when the latter's brother died.

At the time, Cattrall replied, "Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now."

She also said via Instagram, "Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend."

Their feud meant the demise of a potential third film in the franchise.

In 2017, Cattrall said that her choice to not take part in the reunion wasn't anything to do with money, but "an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another."

Over its six season run, Sex and the City raked in 54 Emmy Award nominations (winning seven), 24 Golden Globe nominations (winning eight) and 11 Screen Actors' Guild Award nominations (winning three).

Sex and the City was the first cable series to ever win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

There's a reason people are still talking about the series all these years later. It changed the way women were portrayed on television, and gifted us with some of the most iconic looks, lines, and locations of all time.