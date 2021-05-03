'A real privilege': Newshub's Mike McRoberts gets emotional celebrating 20 years on TV

Mike McRoberts today celebrated 20 years of reading the news to Kiwis. Photo / Samantha Hayes/Facebook

3 May, 2021 08:51 AM 2 minutes to read

Mike McRoberts today celebrated 20 years of reading the news to Kiwis. Photo / Samantha Hayes/Facebook

Newshub host Mike McRoberts was visibly emotional when his colleagues surprised him with a tribute to him and his journalistic career.

The reporter and 6pm news anchor was today the subject of a touching on-screen tribute by his colleagues to mark his 20 years working at Three.

Through a retrospective of his career on video, the news host and journalist got to relive some highlights of his work over the past two decades.

As a reporter, McRoberts has been all over the world covering all sorts of events, from quakes to wars. Photo / Newshub

McRoberts has been on the ground covering earthquakes, tropical cyclones, coups, wars and even marathons.

The 55-year-old journalist, married to fellow journalist Paula Penfold, joined TV3 as a reporter in 2001.

McRoberts began working for TV3 in 2001. Photo / Newshub

He began presenting current affairs show 60 Minutes a year later.

In 2005, he became the station's 6pm newsreader, alongside journalist Hilary Barry.

Speaking about her co-host this evening, Samantha Hayes said presenting the 6pm news is the job McRoberts "was made for".

The retrospective included some of the most impactful moments of McRoberts' career. Photo / Newshub

The veteran newsreader got visibly emotional after the tribute, and while being presented with flowers, and thanked everyone for the support.

McRoberts got teary as he thanked all his colleagues - past and present - and Newshub's viewers, for all their support.

"I don't know whether to laugh or cry," he said.

"I just want to thank all my wonderful, wonderful colleagues - past and present - over the 20 years that have made this job so fantastic.

"And you - everyone sitting at home and allowing me to bring you the news each night. It's a real privilege, thank you."