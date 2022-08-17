Advertisement

A real knock-out: Tim Roth on new film Punch, living in NZ and Jacinda's BBQ

Tim Roth in New Zealand filming the local coming-of-age drama Punch, in cinemas today.

Karl Puschmann
Karl Puschmann

Culture Editor and Entertainment Columnist

How? That's the question I've been wanting to know the answer to ever since I saw the trailer for the new local, coming-of-age drama Punch.

It opens with a stunning vista of a black sand

