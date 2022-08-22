Lindsay Lohan has surprised fans with her latest filtered selfie on Instagram. Photo / AP

Lindsay Lohan has dived the internet with her latest Instagram post.



The Sun has reported the star is set to make her big return to showbiz with her new podcast – The Lohdown - but that's not what has got fans talking.

With her signature red hair and a feathery white dress, fans are claiming the 36-year-old actress looks unrecognisable in her new pouty snap.

Taking to the comment section, many friends and fans of the star, including Paris Hilton, commented love hearts and well wishes for Lohan, however others revealed their surprise at her filtered look.

One said, "omg I didn't recognse you!" with another fan added, "she doesn't look like herself at all".

The actress is making her big return to showbiz. Photo / Instagram @lindsaylohan

A third said, "Wait, that's not you… Who is that?"

Despite this, many fans loved the Parent Trap star's selfie. One said, "If Barbie was a red head".

"I'm so happy to see you happy! You're one of my favourites and I wish you the best always!" another dedicated fan said.

While one compared the selfie to what the actress looked like in 2006 and said, "it's giving 06 Lindsay for sure!"

Lohan rose to fame as a child after starring in multiple Disney films - including The Parent Trap, before moving on to more popular roles in Mean Girls and Freaky Friday.

However, the star – who was only 21 at the height of her fame in 2007, soon vanished from the spotlight after a series of alcohol-fueled decisions, including drunk driving.

She had her first DUI (Driving Under the Influence) charge in May 2007 after crashing her Mercedes while in possession of cocaine, and by 2010 was sentenced to two weeks in prison after failing to adhere to her probation guidelines following a stint with an alcohol-monitored ankle bracelet.

In 2011 the Herbie: Fully Loaded actress made headlines once more after stealing an NZ$4000 necklace from a jewellery store and was remanded back into custody.

Now 36, after working on her sobriety, the actress is returning to the spotlight as a newlywed.

The star announced on Instagram last month that she and her financier partner, Bader Shammas, had officially tied the knot.

"I am stunned that you are my husband," Lohan said in the post, adding that "every woman should feel like this everyday."

The couple had announced their engagement last November. People magazine and Entertainment Tonight confirmed there had been a wedding, but no details were offered.