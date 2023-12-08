Former Australian Senator Nigel Scullion shoved and manhandled a Current Affair journalist following a court appearance. Video / A Current Affair

A Kiwi journalist has been shoved into a car as emotions spilled over outside a high-profile court case in Australia’s Northern Territory.

NZ-born reporter Steve Marshall, a mainstay of Aussie TV known for his combative interview style, was reporting for A Current Affair outside the trial of celebrity crocodile wrangler Matt Wright.

Wright, the star of Netflix show Outback Wrangler, stands accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice over the events following a helicopter crash that killed his mate and co-star Chris “Willow” Wilson in 2022.

Wright has denied all allegations but two of his co-accused, Michael Burbidge and ex-cop Neil Mellon, have pleaded guilty to destroying evidence, news.com.au reports.

The situation was tense outside court, with Wright reportedly overheard calling the assembled media pack “f***ing maggots”.

As Mellon left court he was supported by former politician Nigel Scullion and, as cameras rolled, Scullion took exception to the media attention.

“You were meant to be upholding the law, why did you break it?” one reporter asked Mellon.

Then Marshall started in on the former police officer.

“Have you rolled on Matt Wright?” he asked. “Did you fight the law and the law won?”

Scullion responded for his friend by shoving Marshall into a car as the reporter called out “Hey!” and threw his arms in the air.

Scullion then theatrically mocked Marshall’s reaction before the Kiwi journo scolded him.

“Someone died mate,” Marshall yelled as Scullion and Mellon made their exit.

Ex-TVNZ reporter Marshall has made his name in Australia from his fiery confrontations with the wild bunch of Aussie characters he has pursued during his time with A Current Affair.

He made an off-colour joke to an upskirt filmer, had coffee poured over him by a controversial property developer and was told to “stand up like a man” by a fired-up gym owner accused of dodging Covid rules.

He also clashed with a fellow Kiwi busted for urinating from the roof of the Sydney Cricket Ground, labelling the miscreant the “piddler on the roof”.























