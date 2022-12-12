Tom Cruise reprised his role as Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell for Top Gun's 2022 version. Photos / Getty Images

Roll up, roll up! The biggest fight of the filmgoing year is now upon us, and it could end up being a vintage grudge match between commerce and art. When the nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes were announced, all eyes turned to the Best Motion Picture – Drama category, where seven of the last 10 Best Picture Oscar winners were found. And among the five were Tár and Top Gun: Maverick – who between them, could be the best thing to happen to awards season in years.

The former, which doesn’t open in the UK until January, is a sleek and witty psychological drama starring a never-better Cate Blanchett as an egomaniacal conductor, masterfully written and directed by Todd Field. The latter, meanwhile, is the most commercially successful motion picture of 2022, in which Tom Cruise regularly flies in a supersonic jet, for real, at an altitude of roughly two centimetres.

Neither counts as a frontrunner just yet. But the industry should have everything crossed for a tight race between them, and not just because both count among the finest studio films in years.

Over the last decade or so, the awards race has become increasingly embarrassing: think less nail-biting marathon, more haywire egg-and-spoon. Last year, the Globes ended up cancelling their own ceremony after the body was swamped by various scandals, including a fight over the (non) diversity of its voting membership. And as for the Oscars, their ratings have nosedived, with March’s edition drawing less than half of the 2012 audience.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at The Oscars earlier this year. Photo / AP

The Academy’s recent choices have been regularly bewildering – has anyone so much as thought about Coda, this year’s (dreadful) Best Picture winner, in the last nine months? – while both the Weinstein scandal and a string of on-stage embarrassments, from this year’s slap to the 2017 envelope mix-up, have left their credibility in shreds.

In other words, the whole industry needs to reassert its credentials, and show the world it still knows great films when it sees them, of both the mainstream and elevated kind. And fortunately, somehow, it has managed to furnish itself with two perfect examples to do just that.

Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan in #MeToo biopic She Said, in cinemas now.

When Tár opened in the US in October it hardly did Top Gun business, but it’s been a while since that sort of thing mattered in this sphere – unless having flopped becomes the film’s defining trait (which probably stymied last month’s Harvey Weinstein investigation drama She Said). Tár’s $5.3 million (NZ$8.3 million) takings in the US is enough to avoid this fate: it’s a two-and-a-half-hour drama about a fictional orchestra leader, after all. But for a certain two-and-a-half-hour drama about an actual filmmaker, a similar sum could have proved an albatross.

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, a fictionalised account of its director’s childhood which was also nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama, has made $5.9 million (NZ$9.24 million) since it was released in America last month. That doesn’t sound too bad, until you realise that puts it on course to be Spielberg’s least successful film since The Sugarland Express, his 1974 theatrical debut. Voters may hold that against it, but it seems widely liked, and with extremely good reason. It’s a wildly pleasurable, psychological nuanced family portrait in which the young Spielberg (or rather his stand-in, Sammy Fabelman) manages his complex relationships with his parents while making his first forays into the filmmaking world. Like Blanchett in Tár, Michelle Williams, who plays Sammy’s slightly manic pianist mother Mitzi, is highly likely to feature in January and February’s Oscar and Bafta shortlists.

Gabriel LaBelle in a scene from The Fabelmans. Photo / AP

The Fabelmans’ appearance in five categories at the Globes suggest it’s going to be a quiet force to be reckoned with. Then there is The Banshees of Inisherin, which received an extraordinary eight nominations and made it the loudest of the pack. Martin McDonagh’s bitter black comedy about a lifelong friendship that turns into a feud was shortlisted for Best Motion Picture – Comedy, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Original Score, and for all four of its central performances: Colin Farrell in lead, and Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan in support. And while there’s no overlap between the 100 or so entertainment journalists who vote for the Globes and the Oscar and Bafta’s film-industry-based membership, their enthusiasm has only bolstered my early hunch that McDonagh’s film might end up winning Best Picture outright.

Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin. Photo / AP

Does that shock development mean that Elvis left the building, or is he about to bound back on stage? Baz Luhrmann’s three-times-nominated, rhinestone-dusted rock biopic has looked award-worthy since its premiere at Cannes this year – and for sheer showmanship, nothing since has managed to eclipse it. An enormous hit (discounting sequels and franchises, it was 2022′s most successful film by far), eccentric yet accessible, and featuring a star-making turn from Austin Butler in the title role, it’s an easy one to rally behind.

Austin Butler in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis. Photo / Warner Bros

Alongside Farrell and Butler, the only other likely across-the-board Best Actor nominee is Brendan Fraser – 2023′s comeback kid, whose wrenching work in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale still feels like the performance to beat. The Globes’ awful history with Fraser – in 2018, The Mummy star alleged he was groped by the organisation’s former president, and has since said he will refuse to attend this year’s ceremony – didn’t stop them from nominating him regardless. (An internal report concluded that the man had “inappropriately touched” Fraser, but that it “was intended to be taken as a joke and not as a sexual advance”; he was dismissed in 2021).

Aronofsky’s chamber drama, about a 42-stone recluse reckoning with his time on Earth, has sent the hot-take industry into meltdown: I overheard one US journalist tutting after its premiere at Venice that Fraser’s use of prosthetic padding to double his bodyweight was “basically the same as blackface”. Alternatively, like me, you may find it a supremely affecting film made sensitively and with good humour. Like Tár, The Whale won’t arrive in the UK until early next year, again to capitalise on the expected nominee bounce.

Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Photo / AP

Elvis, meanwhile, would be the first Best Picture winner to open outside the traditional six-month ‘awards corridor’ since Gladiator in 2001. Another high-stamina challenger is Everything Everywhere All at Once: a May release here, and a March one in the US. Abiding affection for this exuberant multiverse action comedy could see it nominated for Best Picture, while stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan are both likely to feature in the acting lists. (It was cited in all three equivalent Globes categories, as well as three more: screenplay, director and supporting actress, for Jamie Lee Curtis.) Quan is another comeback story that’s hard to resist: the former child performer who played Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, he hasn’t acted regularly since 1992, when you may have seen him in the comedy California Man, alongside one Brendan Fraser.

This is a lean year for Britain. Matilda the Musical feels too local for the US ceremonies (though will surely prosper at the Baftas), while Sam Mendes’s period ode to cinema, Empire of Light, and Living, Oliver Hermanus’s profoundly lovely remake of the great Japanese classic Ikiru, managed just one acting nomination each, for Olivia Colman and Bill Nighy.

Jessica Henwick, Daniel Craig and Janelle Monáe in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Photo / Cr: John Wilson/NETFLIX

At this early stage wild cards abound, including Gina Prince-Bythewood’s Africa-set historical epic The Woman King (successful, starry, politically on-message) and Rian Johnson’s uproarious whodunit Glass Onion (also all of the above). The wildest by far, however, is Babylon, a jaw-dropping three-hour-long orgy of silent-era Hollywood excess from La La Land’s Damien Chazelle.

Picture Singin’ in the Rain directed by Pasolini and you’ll have an idea of the resplendently mad angle Chazelle is working: I loved it, and its five Globe nominations suggest others do too, but I’m also confident its reviews will be all over the place. As for Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron’s much-hyped return to Pandora, I sense it’s unlikely to win as many voters’ hearts this season as its lissom blue forerunner, despite its two nominations at the Globes in Best Picture – Drama and Best Director. But due to an embargo on press coverage I can’t tell you why until tomorrow.



