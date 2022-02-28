Watch: The Tender Bar trailer. Video / Prime Video

Ben Affleck was noticeably absent from the SAG Awards last night and his reasoning will make your heart grow three sizes.

According to E! News, the actor, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his film, The Tender Bar, skipped out on the award show to spend time with his son, Samuel Affleck on his 10th birthday.

Affleck shares three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, Violet who is 16 and Seraphina who is 13.

While Coda star Troy Kotsur ended up taking out the win, Affleck continues to receive praise for his performance including from his new-old girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez who took to her Instagram story to tell fans Affleck was "amazing" in the movie.

The singer also told fans "if you haven't seen it, you should."

The Tender Bar cast pictured at the film's premiere in December 2021. Photo / Getty Images

At the film's premiere in December, the actor told E! News the film was so special to him because "it's about the importance and power of parenting kids, and fatherhood and family, whatever that looks like."

Continuing on to say, "It's not about perfect people doing things perfect, it's about a lot of people with a lot of struggles trying to go through things but who understand and want to provide that basic love and support to this young guy."

The Tender Bar, an adaption of J. R. Moehringer's 2005 memoir was directed by George Clooney and follows a 9-year-old boy who is in search of a father figure. The boy ends up bonding with his bartender uncle - played by Affleck, and the pub's customers.

Affleck is currently dating Jennifer Lopez and ever since the pair rekindled their romance, fans have been dying to know how it happened.

And Affleck recently teased details of what their relationship is like.

"I can say that it's definitely beautiful to me," Affleck said in an interview with WSJ magazine.

While Affleck was tight-lipped on the full story of Bennifer reuniting, what he did say painted a picture of their love affair.

"And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that.

"It's a good story. It's a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I'll tell it," he added. "I'll write it all out … and then I'll light it on fire."

Elsewhere in the interview, Affleck reflected on getting a "second chance" in both his career and personal life.