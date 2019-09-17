Firefighters are battling a house fire in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill.

Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Colin Underdown said the fire service had received multiple calls about the fire on Fickling Ave.

The single-storey house measured about 15m x 10m and was "well involved" in fire when the first crews arrived.

Fire crews from Mt Roskill, Onehunga and Balmoral are tackling the fire.

One low pressure hose and one high pressure hose were being used in an "offensive tactical" operation - meaning crews were attacking the fire rather than defending other structures, Underdown said.

Everyone who lived at the house had been accounted for.