Emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Mt Roskill.

The fire started at about 12.30pm in the kitchen of a home on Holdsworth Ave.

The property is owned by Housing New Zealand.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the fire was well involved when crews arrived.

Three appliance remained on the scene.

Police were also on the street assisting with traffic management.

No one was trapped or injured in the fire.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.