A baby has died overnight after a "tragic accident" at SkyCity in central Auckland.

Police confirmed that the infant died late last night in Starship children's hospital.

"This was a tragic accident and the infant's death will be referred to the Coroner," a police spokeswoman said.

Yesterday the Herald reported the child was transported to Starship children's hospital in a critical condition following an incident at SkyCity.

A spokeswoman for SkyCity Entertainment Group then told the Herald the incident took place on the premises but could not disclose further details.

She said it was "strictly a medical issue" and further information would need to be provided by emergency services.