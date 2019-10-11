For 10 young students from six Napier high schools it was an evening at which their determination and desire to achieve was celebrated — and there was plenty to celebrate, from music and sport through to arts and aviation.

"It is always such an inspirational evening," a Spirit of Napier Lions Club Young Achievers Awards sub-committee spokesperson said.

The annual event was staged recently at the Napier Conference Centre and was the ninth to be put together by the Spirit of Napier Lions.

READ MORE:

Premium - Napier teen takes fight against vaping ads to Parliament
Hawke's Bay students

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.