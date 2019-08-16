Lots of people know what it's like to oversee renovations on their house or to even start from scratch with a new build.

It is fun and ultimately very rewarding, but it is also challenging. Not many people would have been involved in building new classrooms or planning expansions to schools.

That is what is on our plate right now in Hawke's Bay.

I was pleased to be part of the Cabinet discussions about how to cater for the big population pressures facing our schools, especially across the Hawke's Bay and Gisborne areas.

To be blunt, the previous government did

