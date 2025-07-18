His family want to thank those who helped on the night, and said the restaurant and emergency services were caring, respectful and responded quickly.

The former farmer has been remembered as a family man and friend to many.

Harvey was a founding councillor on Hastings District Council in 1989, which was formed after the amalgamation of three smaller councils.

He served as a Hastings councillor for 12 years until 2001, and was deputy mayor for one term (a period of three years).

Harvey Boyden in his last year serving on Hastings District Council in 2001. Photo / Duncan Brown

His wife of 66 years, Patricia, said he was a “marvellous husband” and would be sorely missed by the entire family.

That includes his four children, 14 grandchildren, and four great grandchildren - many of whom shared fond memories of the family patriarch at his funeral on Monday.

Harvey grew up in Dannevirke and went on to become dux of Dannevirke High School.

He trained as a shearer under the legendary Godfrey Bowen and was a long-standing farmer.

He and his wife raised their family on their sheep and beef farm in Kereru, inland from Hastings, and the couple moved to Hastings in 2001, where they have lived since.

“He had a marvellous life,” Patricia said.

“He was very good at making friends with everybody.”

She said he was also an avid gardener, and would make a weekly trip to Nourished for Nil to donate fresh produce from their garden for people in need.

“He was always very generous.”

She said the ambulance staff and Origami restaurant had been very helpful.

Origami is a popular Japanese restaurant in Napier. Photo / NZME

“The ambulance came very quickly and they were very good.

“And the restaurant, Origami, has been very supportive,” she said, adding a restaurant representative had visited their home.

Harvey’s daughter, Sally Roach, said her father always took an interest in others.

“Dad was humorous and a good storyteller and a family man,” she said.

“He could strike up a conversation with anyone.”

She said he was also a good mentor and “very patient, kind and caring”.

Harvey also formerly served as chairman of the Hawke’s Bay branch of the National Party, for about four years.

Origami restaurant said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with the family during this tough time.

“We’ve done our best to provide support to those affected by this unfortunate accident.”

Hato Hone St John sent two ambulances and two rapid response vehicles about 7.45pm, on the night of the incident.

Police also attended and the matter has been referred to the Coroner.

What to do in an emergency

Hato Hone St John says the first thing to do when you suspect someone might be choking is to ask “are you choking?” - to find out if they can breathe.

If they can’t breathe at all, call 111 for an ambulance.

Tell the call handler the person is choking and follow their instructions.

If they are conscious and can’t breathe at all, hit them one to five times very hard on the back, and start chest thrusts.

If they can breathe, encourage them to cough, but do not hit them on the back.

If they are unresponsive and not breathing normally, start CPR.

If a person can’t breathe at all, they generally can’t cough, breathe, or speak.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.