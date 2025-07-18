Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The 2.2% rates rise dream: Mayoral candidates on what they’d need to cut to get the lowest rate rise in NZ

Linda Hall
By
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
9 mins to read

If this year's rate rise at Napier City and Hastings District councils was the same as the lowest in the country at 2.2%, mayoral candidates say it could lead to the closure of facilities, the delaying of roading projects and fewer rubbish bins on streets.

If this year's rate rise at Napier City and Hastings District councils was the same as the lowest in the country at 2.2%, mayoral candidates say it could lead to the closure of facilities, the delaying of roading projects and fewer rubbish bins on streets.

The biggest battleground at Hawke’s Bay’s local elections will be rates. Over in Whanganui, the rise is on average just 2.2%, the lowest in the country.

We asked Napier and Hastings’ mayoral candidates the hypothetical question - What would need to be done to achieve a 2.2% rate increase in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save