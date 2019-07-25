A new classroom block at Kerikeri Primary School has been given a thumb's up by the kids — even if they're a little envious of the youngest pupils who'll get to use it.

The 334sq m building was officially opened by Far North Mayor John Carter. Its two main spaces are designed as a ''modern learning environment'' and will be able to accommodate up to five classes.

Initially it will be home to new entrants and Year 2 pupils but it can be adapted as the school's roll changes.

More than 90 staff, students and parents gave up a day of their school holidays to take part in the opening ceremony on Friday.

Ten-year-old Ben Eckhold, in Year 6, said the new building was ''amazing''.

''It's very fancy. I like the design of the rooms and the colours. It's even got a kitchen,'' he said.

''I'm happy for the little kids who will use it. I'm a little bit jealous, though.''

Kerikeri Primary School cultural adviser Kipa Munro and minister Sid Kingi bless the new classroom block followed by principal Sarah Brown and kaikaranga Kylah Tarawa, 10, and Kiriahi Strongman, 11. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The project cost $1.179 million and replaced the old classrooms 12 and 13, which were moved onto the site in the 1940s.

The school had hoped a new use could be found for the old rimu and kauri building, but moving it off site proved too complicated and costly.

Principal Sarah Brown said she was grateful to staff for their patience while the old building was demolished, and to those who had come in during their holidays to help set up the new classrooms.

''We can't wait to utilise this space, we couldn't be more pleased with the result.''

Brown was also pleased it had been an almost entirely Northland project, with design and project management by Avail Pacific, engineering by PK Engineering and earthworks by Siteworx, all from Kerikeri, and construction by Henwood Builders, of Kaikohe.

The opening ceremony was led by Minister Sid Kingi and school cultural adviser Kipa Munro, of Ngāti Rehia.

It was an international event, with six teens on an exchange from Barcelona, Spain, taking part and singing a waiata.