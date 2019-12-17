Workers on minimum wage will get a financial boost in 2020 with the rate increasing to $18.90 per hour in April.

The increase, announced today by Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway was a step toward to goal of $20 minimum wage by 2021.

The rise would put more money in the back pocket of more than 250,000 New Zealand workers.

"Around a quarter of million workers will be better off next year, thanks to another $1.20 an hour increase to the minimum wage, the biggest equal lift ever," says Iain Lees-Galloway.

Advertisement

Those who will benefit include people working on $17.70 and between $17.70 and $18.90 an hour.

"The new $18.90 rate will mean an extra $48 per week before tax for Kiwis who work for 40 hours on the current minimum wage.

Lees-Gallowway said New Zealand's unemployment rate was low at 4.2 per cent, and the economy predicted to add 43,600 jobs in 2020.

"With our economy doing well, we want to make sure that our lowest paid workers also benefit," he said.

"The rise in minimum wage is estimated to boost wages by $306 million a year across the economy. That's a good investment in local economies where workers spend their wages.

The announcement confirms the rates signalled in 2018 and the Government's plan for a $20 minimum wage in 2021.

"Last year, we signalled minimum wages of $18.90 for 2020 and $20 in 2021. By re-confirming these rates we offer certainty the businesses need for planning and forecasting."

The news was welcomed by New Zealand Council of Trade Unions (CTU) president Richard Wagstaff who said it was "a significant and meaningful increase."

Advertisement

"The minimum wage is currently $17.70 so an increase of $1.20 an hour will mean an increase of $48 a week for someone working full time," he said.

"We have total confidence that the Government is on track to fulfill its promise of a $20 minimum wage by 2021."

Wagstaff said there was other measures the government should take to make work better in New Zealand.

These include the introduction of Fair Pay Agreements and enhanced protections for those working as contractors.

The starting-out and training wages will also see a boost, with a rise to $15.12 per hour from 1 April 2020, remaining at 80% of the adult minimum wage.