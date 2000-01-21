Tom Sainsbury's Vegetarian creamy pasta

Tom Sainbury - The Humble Yum Yum with Ganesh Raj. The Humble Yum Yum explores Food, Family and Fame, each week Ganesh will ask his celebrity guests what their death row meal is, and then turn it into a recipe that feed 4 peoples for less than $20. On this episode....

Listen to Episode 4: Tom Sainbury.



Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 15 mins

Serves: 4



Ingredients

4-5 cups Cooked Pasta 3 cups Countdown Mixed Vegetables 1 Onion 4 cloves Garlic - chopped 2 Tbsp Cajun Seasoning 1 cup Cream 1 cup Parmesan 1 cup Flat leaf parsley 1/2 Juice of lemon Olive oil Salt and pepper to taste

• Vegan? Hold back on the cream and cheese.

• Love Meat? Add Bacon

Directions