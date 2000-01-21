Tom Sainsbury's Vegetarian creamy pasta

Tom Sainbury - The Humble Yum Yum with Ganesh Raj. The Humble Yum Yum explores Food, Family and Fame, each week Ganesh will ask his celebrity guests what their death row meal is, and then turn it into a recipe that feed 4 peoples for less than $20. On this episode....
Listen to Episode 4: Tom Sainbury.
Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 15 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients
|4-5 cups
|Cooked Pasta
|3 cups
|Countdown Mixed Vegetables
|1
|Onion
|4 cloves
|Garlic - chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Cajun Seasoning
|1 cup
|Cream
|1 cup
|Parmesan
|1 cup
|Flat leaf parsley
|1/2
|Juice of lemon
|Olive oil
|Salt and pepper to taste
• Vegan? Hold back on the cream and cheese.
• Love Meat? Add Bacon
Directions
- Heat 2 tbl of olive oil, in a pan, over a medium heat.
- Fry the chopped onions till they go translucent.
- Add the garlic. Fry till the garlic starts to go golden.
- Add the frozen veg and the Cajun seasoning.
- Cook for 2 mins.
- Add the cooked pasta.
- Then add the cream and the lemon juice. Mix well.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook for 2 mins.
- Garnish with chopped parsley and serve.
- Serve immediately.