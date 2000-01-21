Voyager 2021 media awards
Tom Sainsbury's Vegetarian creamy pasta

Tom Sainbury - The Humble Yum Yum with Ganesh Raj. The Humble Yum Yum explores Food, Family and Fame, each week Ganesh will ask his celebrity guests what their death row meal is, and then turn it into a recipe that feed 4 peoples for less than $20. On this episode....

Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 15 mins
Serves: 4

Ingredients

4-5 cupsCooked Pasta
3 cupsCountdown Mixed Vegetables
1Onion
4 clovesGarlic - chopped
2 TbspCajun Seasoning
1 cupCream
1 cupParmesan
1 cupFlat leaf parsley
1/2Juice of lemon
Olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste

• Vegan? Hold back on the cream and cheese.
• Love Meat? Add Bacon

Directions

  1. Heat 2 tbl of olive oil, in a pan, over a medium heat.
  2. Fry the chopped onions till they go translucent.
  3. Add the garlic. Fry till the garlic starts to go golden.
  4. Add the frozen veg and the Cajun seasoning.
  5. Cook for 2 mins.
  6. Add the cooked pasta.
  7. Then add the cream and the lemon juice. Mix well.
  8. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook for 2 mins.
  9. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve.
  10. Serve immediately.

