Salted Caramel Cheesecake Brownie

Cook time: 1h
Serves:
Ingredients
|250g
|Anchor butter
|1 cup + ¼ cup
|caster sugar
|1 cup
|soft brown sugar
|5
|eggs
|1 tsp + 1 tsp
|vanilla extract
|1 tsp
|salt
|1 cup
|plain flour
|1 cup
|dark cocoa powder
|150g
|Anchor cream cheese, room temperature
|½ cup
|thick caramel (tinned condensed caramel or dulce de leche works best).
Method
- Preheat the oven to 170 degrees celsius fan bake. In a bowl, beat together the melted Anchor butter, 1 cup caster sugar and brown sugar. Add four eggs and 1 tsp vanilla extract, then beat until smooth.
- Sieve the salt, flour and cocoa powder into the wet ingredients, then use a wooden spoon to fold the dry and wet ingredients together. Pour the batter into a greased and lined 20cm x 20cm square cake tin, then set aside.
- In a separate bowl, beat together the remaining caster sugar, vanilla and Anchor Cream Cheese. Dollop the cream cheese mixture across the top of the brownie mixture, followed by alternating dollops of caramel sauce.
- Sprinkle the chocolate chips over the entirety of the brownie, then sprinkle with sea salt flakes. Place into the oven and bake for 25-35 minutes or until set at the edges and slightly wobbly in the center.
- Remove from the oven, and leave to cool in the tin until set and cool enough to handle. Once cooled, cut into squares and enjoy or keep in an airtight container for up to 4 days.