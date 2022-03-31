Honey Walnut Panna Cotta

A light and creamy italian classic dessert with delicious a2 Milk™
Cook time: 45 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients
|1½ cups
|a2 Milk™ Blue
|⅓ cup
|maple syrup
|1 teaspoon
|vanilla essence
|1½ teaspoon
|gelatine
|Dash
|Honey
|150g
|chocolate biscuits, crushed
|Crushed
|Walnuts
Method
- Whisk the a2 Milk™ and gelatine together in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Once the gelatine has dissolved, add the vanilla essence and maple syrup.
- Remove from heat and pour into small bowls.
- Refrigerate for 3-5 hours, until firm.
- Drizzle with honey and crushed walnuts before serving.