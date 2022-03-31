Voyager 2021 media awards
Honey Walnut Panna Cotta

A light and creamy italian classic dessert with delicious a2 Milk™

Cook time: 45 mins
Serves: 4

Ingredients

1½ cupsa2 Milk™ Blue
⅓ cupmaple syrup
1 teaspoonvanilla essence
1½ teaspoongelatine
DashHoney
150gchocolate biscuits, crushed
CrushedWalnuts

Method

  1. Whisk the a2 Milk™ and gelatine together in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Once the gelatine has dissolved, add the vanilla essence and maple syrup.
  2. Remove from heat and pour into small bowls.
  3. Refrigerate for 3-5 hours, until firm.
  4. Drizzle with honey and crushed walnuts before serving.

