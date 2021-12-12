Photo / Supplied.

Want double the deliciousness of a normal dessert? Our no-bake recipe for Double Chocolate Cheesecake is exactly that – best of all, this easy dish requires no baking.

Prep time: 20 mins

Cook time: 3 hrs

Serves: 10

Ingredients

500 g Cream cheese (full fat, not spreadable or lite) 150 g Vanilla wine biscuits 80 g Salted butter, melted ½ cup Caster sugar 200 g Milk chocolate, roughly broken into pieces ½ cup Thickened cream Dark chocolate shavings, to serve Fresh berries, to serve

Directions

Take the cream cheese out of the fridge to come to temperature. Grease a 20cm springform pan. Blitz biscuits in a food processor until they look like fine breadcrumbs. Add melted butter. Process again for a further 10 seconds to combine. Firmly press the crumb into the greased pan with the back of a dessert spoon. Place in the fridge for 20 minutes. While the base is chilling, make the filling. Place the cream cheese and sugar in a large bowl and beat with an electric mixer until smooth. Melt the milk chocolate by filling a pot with 5cm of boiling water and put on a medium heat to come to the boil. Place a slightly smaller heatproof bowl over the pot and place the chocolate inside, mix well while the chocolate melts. Take off the heat once the chocolate has melted and add to the cream cheese mixture, along with the thickened cream. Mix well with the electric mixer until just combined. Spoon over the crumb base and smooth the top with a spatula or pallet knife. Refrigerate for 3 hours or overnight. Before serving, top with dark chocolate shavings, and fresh berries.

Tip: In place of thickened cream, you can whip runny cream until thick and cloudy but not too firm.