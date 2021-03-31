Delicious Easter feast that whole family will love

Tomato & Goat Cheese Tarte Tatin recipe. Image by Fresh Fast.

We bring you delicious Easter recipes for entertaining and baking over the bank holiday weekend, from roast lamb with all the trimmings to classic bakes, including decadent dessert.

Classic Fish Cakes recipe. Image by Fresh Fast.

Classic Fish Cakes recipe + video

Delightfully crispy on the outside, tender, moist and flaky on the inside, this

is the perfect way to enjoy fish even for those who are picky about eating seafood!

Tomato & Goat Cheese Tarte Tatin recipe + video

Tarte tatin will always wow family and guests. We love the delicious flavours of sweet tomatoes, salty goat cheese and fresh herbs.

is truly swoon-worthy.

Roast Lamb With Fresh Mint Sauce. Image by Fresh Fast.

Easter Roast Lamb With Fresh Mint Sauce recipe + video

Make this

for Easter, so you can sit around the table and enjoy good wholesome food with your loved ones. Roast lamb wouldn't be the same without fresh mint sauce and golden roast spuds.

Fresh Pineapple Tart With Chocolate Cream. Image by Fresh Fast.

Fresh Pineapple Tart With Chocolate Cream recipe + video

A simple

inspired by the traditional Italian fruit tarts. A layer of rich chocolate cream is spread on an almond pastry to make a perfect Kiwi favourite - choc plus pineapple base for topping with pineapple slices.

This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast, Sanford & Sons, Olivado, Kenwood and Pure South.